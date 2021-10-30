Man accused of selling cocaine out of Bar Harbor restaurant

Oct. 29—A Puerto Rico man has been accused of cocaine trafficking in Bar Harbor.

Mayron Santana Vega, 26, was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Drug agents made an undercover buy of cocaine from Vega outside the downtown restaurant where he worked, which was within 1,000 feet of a designated "drug free safe zone," Cmdr. Peter Arno said Friday.

Vega was arrested Thursday, and a subsequent search of Vega's home on Route 3 in Bar Harbor turned up 75 grams of cocaine, much of which was individually packaged into 1 gram bags, as well as $6,450 in suspected drug proceeds, Arno said.

The seized cocaine was valued at an estimated $7,500.

The arrest was the conclusion of an investigation into Vega that opened in March, according to Arno.

Vega was being held without bail at the Hancock County Jail until his Friday appearance in Ellsworth Unified Criminal Court.