Man accused of selling drugs out of Soulard Airbnb

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a man with allegedly selling drugs out of a short-term rental unit in the Soulard neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department filed a probable cause statement stating the owner of an Airbnb in the 1200 of Allen Avenue called police on January 7 to report suspected drug activity. The owner said they observed several cars lining up in the driveway for short periods of time.

Police went to the home in unmarked vehicles to conduct surveillance.

Police claim to have seen Ali Stevenson exit the Airbnb unit and walk to a Kia that had been parked across the street. Stevenson was holding a clear plastic bag containing suspected narcotics.

When officers pulled up to make their intentions known, the probable cause statement says Stevenson tossed the plastic bag in the Kia and got in the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver refused to leave, and the occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

Police claim lab tests confirmed the plastic bag had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Stevenson was charged with one count of first-degree trafficking drugs or attempt.

