Man accused of selling drugs to undercover officers in Greensburg

A man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after investigators said he sold drugs to undercover officers.

Tywan David is accused of selling heroin and fentanyl to officers three times in May over an eight-day period.

Police said in each case, David came out of a home on South Hamilton Avenue in Greensburg before selling the drugs in the backseat of an undercover officer’s car.

David is being held on a $75,000 bond.

