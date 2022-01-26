Man accused of selling gun to Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker federally charged

Nearly two weeks after 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram took a Colleyville synagogue hostage for nearly 11 hours, the Department of Justice announced that a man has been charged with selling the hostage-taker a gun.

Henry “Michael” Williams, 32, is accused of selling Akram a semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol on Jan. 13, just two days before the synagogue standoff that the FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism. The weapon was recovered at the scene after federal law enforcement fatally shot Akram, authorities said.

Williams was first interviewed the day after the standoff, after an FBI investigation found the two men “exchanged a series of calls between Jan. 11 through Jan 13.” Williams, at the time, told law enforcement that he recalled meeting a man with a British accent but was unable to remember his name.

“Agents interviewed the defendant again on Jan. 24, after he was arrested on an outstanding state warrant,” the Department of Justice said in a news release. “After viewing a photo of Mr. Akram, Mr. Williams confirmed he sold Mr. Akram the handgun at an intersection in South Dallas. Analysis of both men’s cellphone records showed that the two phones were in close proximity on Jan. 13.”

The 32-year-old later reportedly told law enforcement that Akram said the gun was going to be used for intimidation purposes and “to get money from someone with an outstanding debt.”

Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said the department has “worked around the clock” since Jan. 15 to figure out how Akram obtained a weapon and that the agency, along with federal, state and local partners, “pledge to continue our efforts to protect our communities from violence.”

Williams appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled to have a detention hearing Monday.

“Federal firearm laws are designed to keep guns from falling into dangerous hands. As a convicted felon, Mr. Williams was prohibited from carrying, acquiring, or selling firearms. Whether or not he knew of his buyer’s nefarious intent is largely irrelevant — felons cannot have guns, period, and the Justice Department is committed to prosecuting those who do,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. “We are grateful to the many officers and agents who sprang into action as soon as the synagogue hostage crisis began, and who worked tirelessly to track the weapon from Mr. Akram to Mr. Williams. The freed hostages, the Beth Israel congregation, and indeed the entire Jewish community deserve that support.”

Along with Williams’ arrest, the Greater Manchester Police Department announced Wednesday morning that two men, in Manchester, have been arrested and are being questioned in connection to the hostage situation.

“They remain in custody for questioning,” the police department shared over social media. “We continue to work closely with colleagues from other forces. Communities defeat terrorism, and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that.”