Man accused of sending nude photographs of victim in retaliation for custody dispute

A man was arrested last week on a warrant related to a late 2021 revenge porn case in which he is accused of sending nude photographs of a victim in retaliation for not receiving the visitation rights with his children that he wanted.

Paul Ironcloud Weaver, 50, was charged Dec. 8, 2021. in Bellingham Municipal Court with disclosing intimate images, according to court records.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2021, a witness came to the Bellingham police station to report that they received electronic photographs from Weaver that showed a nude victim, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

The witness told police the photographs were unwanted and unsolicited, Murphy said.

Weaver and the victim had previously been in a relationship. Weaver threatened the victim, telling them that he would disseminate the photographs if he did not receive the visitation of his children that he wanted, according to Murphy.

During a phone call with police, Weaver allegedly admitted to sending the photographs, but said it was an accident.

That was “not likely the case” based on the investigation, Murphy said.

Probable cause was developed to arrest Weaver for disclosing intimate images of the victim, who did not consent to the images being disseminated.

On May 29, Bellingham police arrested Weaver in the 3400 block of Woburn Street on a warrant issued in the case.

Weaver also had additional warrants for his arrest related to domestic violence charges in Snohomish County, but those warrants were declined, Murphy said.

Weaver is currently in the downtown Whatcom County Jail.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.