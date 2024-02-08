Man accused of setting APD precinct on fire in July 2023 arrested, Atlanta officials confirm

City of Atlanta leaders announced the arrest of a man who was charged in connection with an arson investigation.

Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Roderick Smith and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said early Thursday morning, 30-year-old John Robert Mazurek was taken into custody in Atlanta.

According to investigators, Mazurek was charged in connection to an arson investigation that began in July 2023 after eight police motorcycles were destroyed with explosives at an APD precinct.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At the time of the investigation, firefighters found multiple motorcycles on fire in a parking deck and evidence of “incendiary devices.” Photos show that the flames simply melted the motorcycles.

Schierbaum added that at the time of the fire, there was a police officer inside the building.

“The attack utilized extremely dangerous, homemade incendiary devices to set on fire and completely destroy eight police motorcycles,” Dickens said in July. “Thankfully, no one was injured. As shocking as this is, this was not an isolated incident.”

At the time of the precinct fire, officials confirmed that Atlanta Public Training Center protesters took credit for the fire. Dickens confirmed that the training center will be fully operational by the end of 2024.

RELATED STORIES:

Schierbaum added that the precinct fire was one of over two dozen acts of arson that have happened around Atlanta in recent months and that they are all under investigation.

Mazurek was charged with one count of arson.

Authorities have not said if Mazurek was involved in any of the other investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the fires is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS: