Man accused of setting APD vehicle on fire was out on bond during time of incident

Monday the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced receiving confirmation from a firearms transaction record, that in September of 2020 Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, legally purchased the firearm used in last week’s officer involved shooting of a GSP Trooper.

The shooting happened during a multi- agency task force of clearing woodlands of individuals with the Atlanta Defend the Forest Organization, at the Atlanta Police Training Facility.

Kennesaw State University Professor of Criminal Studies, Michael Logan told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln these protest are unique in nature.

Logan said these acts of opposition involve action by individuals from three groups; environmentalist, defund the police supporters, and indigenous land advocates.

“It’s kind of this cat and mouse game between law enforcement and activist within this space,” said Logan.

Logan said it’s not uncommon for there to be repeat offenders. Channel 2 Action News learned 22 year old Francis Carol was out on bond, while accused of setting an Atlanta Police Department’s vehicle on fire and vandalizing several businesses, Saturday night.

DeKalb County court records show he was released from DeKalb County jail in December, following a multi- agency operation lead by the GBI, for a police training facility related incident.

Channel 2 Action News found Carol like several of the people arrested are not from Atlanta. Records show Carol is from an affluent city in Maine, called Kennebunkport.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke with Carol’s attorney who confirmed his client was out on bond during Saturday’s incident.

He declined commenting at this time.

