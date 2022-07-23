Man accused of setting dog on fire denied bond after violating bail conditions, records show

The man accused of setting a dog on fire will remain behind bars for now.

A judge denied Quishon Brown’s request for a new bond Friday.

On June 20, good Samaritans jumped into action to save a dog they saw running down the street in Nutbush. A disturbing video from that day shows a ball of fire running down the street and the dog crying out loudly in the process.

Brown is accused of dumping gas and setting fire to the dog. He is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, setting fire to personal property, and simple assault.

Rescuers at Tails of Hope Dog Rescue took to calling the dog Riona and said that an accelerant was used to set the dog on fire, leading Riona to suffer 4th-degree burns, which covered about 60 percent of her body.

She is on the road to recovery.

After Brown was arrested for the crime, he was given bond. However, police say Brown’s bond was revoked when police learned he violated his bail conditions by buying another puppy.

Brown was charged with violating bail conditions.

His next court appearance is set for Monday, July 25, at 9 a.m.

