Man accused of setting dog on fire rearrested after violating bail conditions, records show

The man accused of setting a dog on fire this month was rearrested over the weekend.

Quishon Brown, 43, is charged with violating bail conditions after a judge ordered his home to be searched.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Berkshire Avenue to Brown’s home on July 16 to execute a search warrant for additional animals on a judge’s order, an affidavit said.

According to court records, witnesses provided video evidence showing Brown with a new puppy in his possession on July 15 and July 16.

While Brown had the puppy in his possession, cars at the home left the scene. The cars were a silver SUV, a burgundy van and a silver sedan, an affidavit said.

Brown was arrested for violating his bail conditions, records show.

After officers searched the home, no puppy was discovered. A person was seen by officers running into the residence as officers made the scene, the affidavit said.

Brown is due in court on July 18 and the new bond was set at $1,000.

