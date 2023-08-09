Man accused of setting Douglas church fires had sexist, homophobic motives, court records say

Eric Ridenour, the man accused of setting two Douglas churches on fire on May 22, was believed to be acting out of homophobic and sexist intent, according to a document filed by federal prosecutors.

The fires destroyed St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and damaged the First Presbyterian Church in Douglas.

Ridenour was arrested on May 22 and has been held in custody awaiting trial after a judge determined he could be a danger to the community if released on bail.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on July 21 and will head to trial in federal district court in Tucson on Aug. 22 on two felony counts of arson. If convicted, he could face five to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, Ridenour visited St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in 2021 to inquire about the church's beliefs. He asked about the church's views on women in leading roles and members of the LGBTQ+ community in the church. Ridenour said he would not attend a church that had a gay pastor while touring the church.

The community gathered at First Presbyterian Church after the fire to share memories and pray in front of the church.

According to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church's website, it welcomes everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community. The vicar of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church is openly gay, and the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church is a woman.

"Learning that the motive behind the fires very likely included sexist and homophobic views deepens the wounds that our congregation feels," the Rev. John Caleb Collins, vicar for St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, told The Arizona Republic. "As an openly gay Episcopal priest, it reminds me that we have a lot of work to do as a country and society to educate people about the dangers and threats that LGBTQ people face."

According to court documents, Ridenour told his former pastor at Calvary Church in Bisbee that he didn't think women should be in positions of authority at the church.Court documents also state that a neighbor of Ridenour said that Ridenour “didn’t like gays, didn’t like politicians, and didn’t like women in general leading the church." The same neighbor said Ridenour believed the Bible prohibited gay people and women from preaching.

Pastors and other faith leaders in the Douglas area expressed their concerns of retribution if Ridenour is released, according to the court documents. They said they are fearful for their parishioners and their church's safety, according to court documents.

Collins said St. Stephen's Episcopal Church plans to continue supporting the community.

"At St. Stephen's Church, the fire will not stop us from advocating for and supporting the marginalized," Collins said. "We are committed to continuing to love the same people we have always loved."

First Presbyterian Church in Douglas did not respond to The Republic's request for comment.

