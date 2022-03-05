Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire in Dayton indicted

Mar. 4—A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire last month in Dayton.

Ronald William Pitts, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated arson and violation of a protection order while committing a felony.

A Dayton woman returned home and discovered her house on fire after her ex-boyfriend called to say she "wouldn't like what she found when she got home," according to an affidavit.

Dayton police and fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. Feb. 22 to a house in the 900 block of Wellmeier Avenue.

"The fire was determined to be a deliberate human act and the crime of aggravated arson," the affidavit stated.

The woman said she has a protection order against Pitts because of previous threats, including to burn her house down, according to the document.

During the investigation, crews found blood smears throughout the house after the suspect had broken glass and destroyed the victim's property. Once Pitts was found, he had blood on his hand and bedding. When police arrested Pitts, he reportedly had keys belonging to the victim, the document stated.

Pitts is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 22 arrest by Dayton police.