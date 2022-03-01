Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire in Dayton

Mar. 1—A Dayton woman discovered her house on fire after police said her ex-boyfriend called to say she "wouldn't like what she found when she got home.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Ronald William Pitts, 38, during his arraignment Friday in Dayton Municipal Court for aggravated arson, breaking and entering, and violation of a protection order.

Dayton police and fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. Feb. 22 to a house in the 900 block of Wellmeier Avenue.

"The fire was determined to be a deliberate human act and the crime of aggravated arson," according to an affidavit.

A woman said that her ex-boyfriend, whom she identified as Pitts, contacted her to say she "wouldn't like what she found when she got home," the affidavit stated.

The woman said she has a protection order against Pitts because of previous threats, including to burn her house down, according to the document.

During the investigation, crews found blood smears throughout the house after the suspect had broken glass and destroyed the victim's property. Once Pitts was found, he had blood on his hand and bedding. When police arrested Pitts, he reportedly had keys belonging to the victim, the document stated.

Pitts is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 22 arrest by Dayton police.