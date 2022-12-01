Fire

A man has been hospitalized after investigators say he set fire to a camper he was buglarizing.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bess Chapel Church Road, Cherryville, in Lincoln County.

Deputies met with a woman who said that a man was in the trailer after being told he could not be there. Deputies knocked on the door, but the man said he would not come out, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, Chris Carl Lee was the man inside the camper, and he had a warrant for his arrest out of Union County for failure to appear.

As the 39-year-old Crouse man refused to exit the camper, officers went to the magistrate's office in Lincolnton to secure a search warrant. While deputies were on their way back to the scene, Lee reportedly set the camper on fire.

Officers attempted to enter the camper, but Lee had barricaded himself inside, according to the press release. When firefighters arrived, they were able to make entry and pull the man from the camper. He had burns on his body and was transported by EMS to Atrium Health-Lincoln then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man accused of setting fire to camper while barricaded inside