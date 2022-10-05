Man accused of setting fire at gas station facing charges

A Dayton man is facing charges after police say he set a fire at a local gas station.

Dale Smith, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count of arson, aggravated arson, possession of criminal tools and two counts of vandalism, according to court records.

On Sept. 18, Kettering Police were called out to the BP Gas Station on Far Hills Ave for an arson. Witnesses told officers that a male had poured gas from the nozzle on the ground near two pumps, set it on fire and drove away from the scene, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The man’s image was caught on surveillance cameras and workers at the gas station put the images on social media. That led to police receiving numerous tips, identifying the suspect as Smith.

Police went to where Smith works and showed the image to the owner, who identified the man as Smith.

Police attempted to speak with Smith, but he “refused to admit his involvement,” according to the statement of facts. It was noted that Smith was wearing the exact watch seen in the video.

Smith was arrested Sept. 26 by Kettering Police. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 11.