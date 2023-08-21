Man accused of setting fire at Knights Inn motel in Southwest Greensburg

Aug. 21—A South Greensburg man awaiting trial for throwing rocks at passing vehicles in Greensburg last year is being held without bail after police said he lit several items on fire at the Knights Inn.

James G. Wilbur, 55, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday on charges of arson, dangerous burning, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Southwest Greensburg police were called to the motel Aug. 14 at 11:30 p.m. where two witnesses reported Wilbur knocking aggressively on the door to their room, according to court papers. Officers reported finding a charred paper bag and piece of cardboard under the doorstep to their room, along with other small boxes.

The witnesses told police Wilbur went back into his neighboring room after lighting the items on fire, according to court papers. He refused to come out for police and officers broke down the bathroom door after he reportedly locked himself inside.

Wilbur did not have an attorney listed in online court records and a preliminary hearing is set for Friday.

It's the second time in eight months someone has been accused of setting a fire at the motel. A Washington Township man was deemed not competent to stand trial in June in connection with a Dec. 29 fire he is accused of setting in the room where he was staying, leaving behind significant damage to several rooms, according to investigators and court records.

Wilbur had been held on $15,000 bail in the October rock-throwing case but his bail was changed to unsecured in June and he was released from jail, according to court records. Police said he threw rocks at passing vehicles on South Main and Mt. Pleasant streets, causing damage to one. He is awaiting formal arraignment Wednesday in that case.

Wilbur pleaded guilty to a harassment citation in connection with a January incident involving an emergency room nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison. Police said he spit at the nurse and threw a cup of coffee in their face. Charges of aggravated assault were withdrawn in June, according to court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .