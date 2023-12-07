Man accused of setting fire in Kroger to receive treatment

Dec. 7—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of setting a fire and endangering numerous shoppers at Ashland's Kroger will be transported to Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) following a competency evaluation, attorneys said.

Michael D. Fields, 37, was arrested by Ashland Police after allegedly stealing a cell phone from the grocery store before starting a fire with 200 shoppers inside.

Fields's attorney, Whitney Davis, previously filed for a motion to assess Fields's mental competency and understanding of his criminal charges and defense.

Upon receiving a report from KCPC in regards to Fields's competency, Davis said she and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kierston Rosen agreed to follow the assessment's treatment recommendation.

Fields is expected to be transported from Boyd County Detention Center to KCPC in La Grange for said treatment.

In most instances, criminal defendants can undergo competency treatment, which aims to restore any mental shortcomings for future legal proceedings.

According to the Cabinet of Health and Family Services, the operator of KCPC, Fields could be held at a treatment facility for 60 days of treatment if psychiatrists determine his competency could be restored. However, if Fields's competency cannot be restored through treatment, the court could invoke involuntary hospitalization.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com