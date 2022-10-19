Man accused of setting fire to torn down hut home

COLDWATER TWP. — The decade-long battle between Coldwater Township and a man living in a hut on his Burch Road property ended Thursday, Oct. 13, when the township, armed with a court order, tore down the structure.

Now, 55-year-old Christopher Coscarelly, faces criminal charges after a fire at the site.

Township zoning administrator Bob Hawley said when the contractor arrived, Coscarelly “was sleeping inside.”After a 2010 divorce, Coscarelly ended up with a 2.34-acre piece of land and moved into a small hut on the property. He claimed he had nowhere else to live.

“He told us on multiple occasions, even the judge, that he had to have a roof over his head,” Hawley said.

Coldwater Township received complaints he was living in the hut without power, water or a septic system. Coscarelly refused to remove or bring the building up to code. Through over six zoning administrators, little could be done to get him to fix up or remove the structure.

“Both the county and the township condemned the structure," Hawley said. "Through our hearing building process, we are required to have building inspectors look at it.”

The structure did not meet minimum living standards, he said.

Coldwater Township Supervisor Don Rogers said complaints increased after Coscarelly added a second story that made the structure look somewhat like a hunting stand.

Hawley said when he started enforcement, the building was a single story. Coscarelly added a second level without permits despite township orders to stop.

Hawley began the process of condemning the building in 2019. The onset of COVID-19 required all governments to stop evictions on any living space in 2020. The township did not get a court order to remove the building, which did not meet building codes until May 2 this year.

“We had a hard time finding a contractor” for the removal, Hawley said.

Branch County Sheriff deputies warned Coscarelly not to interfere as a backhoe began demolishing the building near a wetland off Burch Road.

Coscarelly stayed clear of the work on another part of the property. After deputies left and work stopped, a fire started in the torn-down materials. Neighbors said Coscarelly was near the former building. Deputies later located a wet gas can in his car.

Coldwater Fire responded to the blaze as propane tanks and possible ammunition exploded. A unit stayed on the scene until the smoldering materials were out.

Deputies arrested Coscarelly for obstruction of the court order and resisting a police order not to interfere. Both are two-year felonies.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said because the material was not a house or structure, Coscarelly could not be charged with arson.

District Court Judge Brent Weigle released Coscarelly on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond with a probable cause hearing set for Oct. 27.

The office of the Public Defender will represent him.

