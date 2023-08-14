Man accused of setting fire to Westmoreland County gentleman’s club then calling 911 on himself

A local roofer is behind bars after police say he started a fire at a Westmoreland County Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning.

Javier Ramirez is facing aggravated arson, risking a catastrophe, making terroristic threats, and other charges after police say he set fire to The Filly Gentleman’s Club in South Huntingdon Township this weekend.

“There were people inside the building when the fire was started, so these are very serious offenses,” said Trooper Kalee Barnhart of Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown.

According to court documents, state police were called to the club around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers were told by fire officials that they believed the fire was intentionally set, as they could smell kerosene.

Police said surveillance video from the neighboring Citgo gas station shows Ramirez buying fuel for the fire.

“We had that surveillance video which showed Mr. Ramirez filling up a five-gallon bucket with gasoline, purchasing a lighter, and also grabbing something to set that fire,” Barnhart said.

Police say footage from the club shows Ramirez entering the club with another man hours before the fire. Barnhart said that man told police Ramirez was an employee for his mom’s construction company. Police say that man was not involved in the fire.

Later that morning, police said Ramirez called the police himself about the fire. He allegedly told police he was walking and didn’t know where he was. Police told him to go to a gas station, and they arrested him at a GetGo in New Stanton.

“He did state that he was aware of the arson, and they located him after that phone call was received,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart said there is no known address for Ramirez in the area, but that he is originally from Mexico.

Ramirez is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond. He’s due in court on Aug. 23.

