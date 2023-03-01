Man accused of setting his home on fire, Hall County deputies say

A man was charged Monday after officials said he was accused of arson at a Hall County home.

Hall County Sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News that on Feb. 25, fire crews received reports of a mobile home on fire on Pratt Reece Road in Talmo.

While crews battled the fire, deputies took 34-year-old Michael Timothy Sites into custody.

According to the initial investigation, Sites, who lived in the mobile home, poured gasoline on the structure, resulting in the fire.

Deputies took Sites to the Hall County Jail and charged him with first-degree arson.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

It is unclear as to why Sites started the fire.

