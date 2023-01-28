Man accused of setting house on fire during domestic dispute, Forsyth County sheriff officials say

A man was arrested after officials say he set a house on fire Friday afternoon.

Forsyth County Sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News the suspect started the fire at the Haddon Hall subdivision on Wimberly Way as part of a domestic dispute.

Officials confirmed the victim involved in the dispute was not home at the time of the fire.

Authorities told area residents on Facebook to stay inside as police negotiated with the suspect.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody.

The identities of those involved have not been released, nor what led to the suspect starting the fire.

No other injuries have been reported.

