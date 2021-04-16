Man accused of setting predominantly Black church on fire

Tori B. Powell
·2 min read

A Maine man is facing federal hate crime charges for allegedly setting a predominantly Black church on fire in Massachusetts, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Dushko Vulchev, 44, is accused of igniting a fire at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield on December 28, 2020.

Vulchev allegedly ignited a fire at the church, causing extensive damage and destroying the property. He also allegedly slashed several tires on and around the premises of the church, prosecutors said.

Vulchev is also accused of setting two other fires at the church on December 13 and December 15 of last year. Investigators cited security videos and location data from Vulchev's mobile telephone, which they said showed Vulchev at or near the scene of the alleged crimes.

Vulchev faces four counts of damage to religious property involving fire, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release. He was also charged with one count of use of fire to commit a federal felony, which holds a 10-year prison sentence.

Vulchev was arrested on January 1, 2021, and his bail was set at $25,000. He is currently in state custody and will make his first appearance in federal court at a later date, the Department of Justice said.

The fire at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield on December 28, 2020. / Credit: Springfield Massachusetts Fire Department/Twitter
The fire at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield on December 28, 2020. / Credit: Springfield Massachusetts Fire Department/Twitter

Investigators said a subsequent search of Vulchev's personal electronic devices and vehicle found information that displayed his "hatred of Black people." They found messages from Vulchev in December 2020, calling to "eliminate all N****s," along with images that showed his "racial animus toward Black people."

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church was founded in 1979 and has a predominately Black congregation, according to the church's website.

"We know that in the midst of this tragedy something good will come from it," Reverend Dr. Terrlyn L. Curry Avery said in a virtual sermon in January. "I'm inspired because I'm wanting to see what new thing God is getting ready to do in our lives even as we mourn the loss of a church building."

In January, Springfield's mayor, Domenic J. Sarno, criticized the bail amount for Vulchev.

"A message needs to be sent for the demented actions taken by this individual and any others contemplating these types of hideous and hateful crimes," Sarno said. "What type of message does this send to our Martin Luther King, Jr. Presbyterian Church family? Our African American community? And our brave and dedicated fire, police, and criminal justice professionals? I'll tell you – the wrong one!"

Former police officer Cariol Horne on reinstated pension, her police reform law and the state of public safety in the U.S.

Mother gives powerful speech against Texas bill that would classify supporting transgender children as abuse

Legal expert: Prosecution will say Chauvin was unreasonable, defense will call Floyd's death a "tragedy"

Recommended Stories

  • Biden mourns Indianapolis shooting, says gun violence has 'become too normal'

    “Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence," Biden said in a statement.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: 3 questions America needs to ask about seeking racial justice in a court of law

    A demonstration outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on March 29, 2021, the day Derek Chauvin's trial began on charges he murdered George Floyd. Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesThere is a difference between enforcing the law and being the law. The world is now witnessing another in a long history of struggles for racial justice in which this distinction may be ignored. Derek Chauvin, a 45-year-old white former Minneapolis police officer, is on trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man. There are three questions I find important to consider as the trial unfolds. These questions address the legal, moral and political legitimacy of any verdict in the trial. I offer them from my perspective as an Afro-Jewish philosopher and political thinker who studies oppression, justice and freedom. They also speak to the divergence between how a trial is conducted, what rules govern it – and the larger issue of racial justice raised by George Floyd’s death after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. They are questions that need to be asked: 1. Can Chauvin be judged as guilty beyond a reasonable doubt? The presumption of innocence in criminal trials is a feature of the U.S. criminal justice system. And a prosecutor must prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury of the defendant’s peers. The history of the United States reveals, however, that these two conditions apply primarily to white citizens. Black defendants tend to be treated as guilty until proved innocent. Racism often leads to presumptions of reasonableness and good intentions when defendants and witnesses are white, and irrationality and ill intent when defendants, witnesses and even victims are black. An activist watches the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on March 30, 2021. Kerem Yucel / AFP/via Getty Images Additionally, race affects jury selection. The history of all-white juries for black defendants and rarely having black jurors for white ones is evidence of a presumption of white people’s validity of judgment versus that of Black Americans. Doubt can be afforded to a white defendant in circumstances where it would be denied a black one. Thus, Chauvin, as white, could be granted that exculpating doubt despite the evidence shared before millions of viewers in a live-streamed trial. 2. What is the difference between force and violence? The customary questioning of police officers who harm people focuses on their use of what’s called “excessive force.” This presumes the legal legitimacy of using force in the first place in the specific situation. Violence, however, is the use of illegitimate force. As a result of racism, Black people are often portrayed as preemptively guilty and dangerous. It follows that the perceived threat of danger makes “force” the appropriate description when a police officer claims to be preventing violence. This understanding makes it difficult to find police officers guilty of violence. To call the act “violence” is to acknowledge that it is improper and thus falls, in the case of physical acts of violence, under the purview of criminal law. Once their use of force is presumed legitimate, the question of degree makes it nearly impossible for jurors to find officers guilty. Floyd, who was suspected of purchasing items from a store with a counterfeit bill, was handcuffed and complained of not being able to breathe when Chauvin pulled him from the police vehicle and he fell face down on the ground. Footage from the incident revealed that Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was motionless several minutes in, and he had no pulse when Alexander Kueng, one of the officers, checked. Chauvin didn’t remove his knee until paramedics arrived and asked him to get off of Floyd so they could examine the motionless patient. If force under the circumstances is unwarranted, then its use would constitute violence in both legal and moral senses. Where force is legitimate (for example, to prevent violence) but things go wrong, the presumption is that a mistake, instead of intentional wrongdoing, occurred. An important, related distinction is between justification and excuse. Violence, if the action is illegitimate, is not justified. Force, however, when justified, can become excessive. The question at that point is whether a reasonable person could understand the excess. That understanding makes the action morally excusable. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified, Court TV via AP, Pool 3. Is there ever excusable police violence? Police are allowed to use force to prevent violence. But at what point does the force become violence? When its use is illegitimate. In U.S. law, the force is illegitimate when done “in the course of committing an offense.” Sgt. David Pleoger, Chauvin’s former supervisor, stated in the trial: “When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified, “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy.” He declared, “I vehemently disagree that that was an appropriate use of force.” That an act was deemed by prosecutors to be violent, defined as an illegitimate use of force resulting in death, is a necessary conclusion for charges of murder and manslaughter. Both require ill intent or, in legal terms, a mens rea (“evil mind”). The absence of a reasonable excuse affects the legal interpretation of the act. That the act was not preventing violence but was, instead, one of committing it, made the action inexcusable. The Chauvin case, like so many others, leads to the question: What is the difference between enforcing the law and imagining being the law? Enforcing the law means one is acting within the law. That makes the action legitimate. Being the law forces others, even law-abiding people, below the enforcer, subject to their actions. If no one is equal to or above the enforcer, then the enforcer is raised above the law. Such people would be accountable only to themselves. Police officers and any state officials who believe they are the law, versus implementers or enforcers of the law, place themselves above the law. Legal justice requires pulling such officials back under the jurisdiction of law. The purpose of a trial is, in principle, to subject the accused to the law instead of placing him, her, or them above it. Where the accused is placed above the law, there is an unjust system of justice. This article has been updated to correct the charges Chauvin is facing. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lewis R. Gordon, University of Connecticut. Read more:Derek Chauvin trial begins in George Floyd murder case: 5 essential reads on police violence against Black menPolice officers accused of brutal violence often have a history of complaints by citizensWhite supremacy is the root of all race-related violence in the US Lewis R. Gordon does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Biden working to ensure U.S. will have booster COVID-19 shots, if necessary

    The announcement comes as drugmakers are touting their progress in developing the additional shots.

  • SC police pointed gun at teen for driving without headlights, family says in lawsuit

    “He didn’t do anything, sir,” the teen’s mother pleaded with the Summerville police officer who walked toward her son with his gun drawn.

  • EU post-Brexit imports from UK halve in Jan-Feb, trade surplus rises

    The European Union's imports from Britain almost halved in the first two months of the year following the UK exit from the EU single market, data showed on Friday, and the 27-nation bloc's trade surplus with Britain rose as exports fell by less. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said EU imports from Britain dropped 47.0% year-on-year in January-February to 16.6 billion euros ($19.9 billion) while exports to the United Kingdom declined only 20.2% to 39.8 billion euros. As a result, the EU's trade surplus with Britain rose to 23.2 billion euros in the first two months after Britain's Brexit transition period expired from 18.6 billion euros in the same period of 2020, when London still enjoyed unfettered access to the EU's single market.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Twitter Permanently Bans Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe

    Joe RaedleRight-wing provocateur James O’Keefe, best-known for his undercover “sting” operations and deceptively edited videos, was permanently suspended from Twitter on Thursday for what the social-media site said were violations of the its policy on manipulation and spam.O’Keefe’s ban comes just a few months after his group Project Veritas was thrown off Twitter for “repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy.” At the time, O’Keefe’s account was also temporarily locked for violating the company’s policy.There is nothing temporary about his Thursday suspension from Twitter, however. “The account you referenced (@JamesOKeefeIII) was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast.The social-media platform specifically outlined how Twitter policy dictates that users “can’t mislead others on Twitter by operating fake accounts” and that “can’t artificially amplify or disrupt conversations through the use of multiple accounts.”Earlier this week, O’Keefe released his group’s most recent “sting” video, which centers around a purported CNN technical director telling an undercover Project Veritas operative he met on Tinder that the network’s focus was to “get Trump out of office” and peddle anti-Trump “propaganda.”O’Keefe appeared on Sean Hannity’s primetime Fox News show the past two nights to hype his latest CNN videos, claiming they prove that the network has amplified its coverage of scandal-plagued Congressman Matt Gaetz because he’s a “problem for the Democratic Party,” and that CNN overhyped COVID-19 deaths for ratings.In response to his permanent suspension, O’Keefe claimed in a statement that he is “suing Twitter for defamation” over its claim that he operated fake accounts.“This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay,” he said. “Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday.”The Project Veritas founder also told Hannity this week that he plans to sue CNN for defamation because an anchor had previously said his group was “taken down” for misinformation. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • ‘It lasted half a Scaramucci’: Fox News’ much-mocked new ‘comedy show’ Gutfeld! replaced by news

    ‘Gutfeld! will be back tomorrow,’ news anchor Shannon Bream abruptly announced on Tuesday, just as the comedy show was supposed to begin

  • How raising the minimum wage to $70k helped one man’s company boom

    Dan Price was labelled a socialist by Fox News - but now his company is worth $10 billion. Kate Ng looks at how

  • Adam Toledo shooting – latest: Further protests expected today as AOC says prosecutor lied about about killing

    Follow the latest updates

  • Washington seeks to expose Russian intelligence activity

    The US has published a vast trove of amount of information about Russian intelligence activities.

  • FedEx shooting: Everything we know so far about incident at Indianapolis warehouse

    Parcel firm ‘shocked and saddened’ after shooting spree at facility, with police investigating

  • Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong's rebel mogul and pro-democracy voice

    The rags-to-riches rise of a fiercely anti-communist Hong Kong tycoon who ended up in jail for protesting.