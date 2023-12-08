Man accused of setting structure fire

Dec. 7—TRINITY — A man was arrested Tuesday and accused of setting a building on fire on Thayer Road in the Trinity area, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Randolph County Fire Marshal's office and the sheriff's office. The man initially gave a false name but was later identified as Aubrey William Baker Jr., 40, the sheriff's office said.

He was charged with felony burning other buildings and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. He was held with no bond allowed because he had been out of jail awaiting trial on another charge. According to court records, Baker is scheduled for a hearing in Randolph County Superior Court on Dec. 11 on a misdemeanor charge of defrauding a drug or alcohol test.