Man accused of setting vacant house fire

Canton Fire Department

CANTON – Police have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a vacant house earlier this month.

A 35-year-old man, who has no permanent address, was taken into custody at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Dewalt Avenue NW on warrants charging him with aggravated arson and aggravated drug possession, according to Stark County Jail records.

He is accused of entering a vacant house at 701 Third St. NE on April 3 and setting it on fire, destroying it, court records show.

Firefighters responding to a large amount of smoke in the area arrived to find flames coming from one side of the boarded-up, two-story house. The blaze destroyed the home.

No injuries were reported.

