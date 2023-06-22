Man accused of setting wife’s home on fire, killing daughter’s pet, indictment says

A man is facing ten counts including arson, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and aggravated cruelty to animals in Forsyth County.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Cumming on January 27, 2023, at 3:34 p.m.

According to the indictment, Nicholas Robert Murray, 45, is accused of chasing his wife, daughter, and a 69-year-old woman, and assaulting them with a flashlight by swinging it at them.

He is also accused of making terroristic threats against a 44-year-old woman, the same 69-year-old woman, and his daughter, by threatening to murder them.

Murray is also accused of arson in the first degree by setting fire to his wife’s home.

The indictment says the house fire caused the death of his daughter’s hamster and caused harm to her daughter’s dog, resulting in two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to the indictment, the dog, Sadie, was located in the burning home and said to have been overcome by smoke inhalation, rendering her lungs useless.

It is unclear if the dog survived.

Murray also is accused of criminal damage to property in the second degree by damaging his wife’s car.

