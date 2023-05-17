Man accused of setting woman on fire indicted for attempted aggravated murder

May 17—A Fairfield Twp. man accused of assaulting a woman and setting her on fire before she jumped from a second floor window to escape was indicted Wednesday morning for attempted aggravated murder, according to court records.

Brenda Scott, 50, of Liberty Twp. suffered multiple injuries as well as severe burns to her body. She remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.

Scott was in a bedroom on Arroyo Ridge Court, which is the home of her boyfriend, about 10:25 a.m. Thursday when she was hit in the face hard enough to knock out teeth. She was then splashed with an accelerant and set on fire, according to Sgt. Brandon McCroskey and court documents.

Robbi Davon Robinson Jr., 23, the son of the victim's boyfriend, was stopped as he was running from the house and taken into custody. Robinson is initially charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault.

A Butler County grand jury upped the charges against Robinson returning the attempted aggravated murder charge as well as two counts of felonious assault and two count of aggravated arson.

Robinson, who lived at the residence, was scheduled to be in Butler County Area II Court later today for a preliminary hearing. Because of the direct indictment, that hearing will not happen.

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indicted charges Friday morning.

County Area II Judge Kevin McDonough video-arraigned Robinson on Friday in the initial charges, setting bond at $200,000 cash, surety or property. If he makes bond he will be fitted with an electronic monitor.

Fairfield Twp. Fire Chief Timothy Thomas said his crews were called to the scene by a neighbor "for a female on fire in the backyard" who possibly dropped from a second-story window while on she was fire.

Firefighters found the woman in the backyard with significant injuries and extinguished a fire in the house.

A neighbor called 911 and jumped a fence to help the woman.

"I see a little fire next to her and she is laying in the backyard," the man told the dispatcher. "She is talking to me. She is hurt bad."

The woman can be heard in the background saying, "he set me on fire."

The suspect, who was still in the residence, used gasoline, she said.

Then the caller says he sees smoke from coming from the house.

"He set the house on fire too, oh my God," the caller said.

The man stayed with the injured woman assuring her help was on the way. He told dispatchers that he had a firearm, but was concerned about moving the woman. Dispatchers were also concerned for his safety since the suspect was believe to still be on the scene.

The woman was taken via a UC Health Air Care after the medical helicopter landed around 11 a.m. on Princeton Road.