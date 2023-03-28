Man accused of sex with 14-year-old

Mar. 28—An 18-year-old Kokomo man was arrested Tuesday after investigators say he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Dylan J. Mclain is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony, and misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors, for his alleged role in the investigation, according to a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release.

The case against Mclain began around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1600 block of North 1050 West in reference to the 14-year-old who had been declared a runaway, the release indicated.

Upon arrival, authorities reportedly located the juvenile female hiding in the basement of the residence, and she was placed into police custody.

While at the scene, deputies also reportedly located and seized over 50 items related to the dealing of marijuana, according to the release.

During an interview with police, Mclain — who was reportedly also at the residence — admitted he had dealt marijuana and similar THC substances. Further investigation also determined he was having an alleged sexual relationship with the 14-year-old for the past year.

Police did not release any additional details about the case in the release, and a probable cause affidavit has not yet been filed.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Dep. Sanders at 765-614-3499. You can also submit a tip on the department's mobile app or by visiting www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.