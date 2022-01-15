Man accused of sex acts with child

Jan. 15—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man is accused of committing multiple sexual offenses with a young child, the Thomasville Police Department said.

Jeffrey Phillip Lackey, 49, of Timber Creek, has been charged with statutory rape, taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a victim under 13 years of age while the offender was greater than 18 years of age.

Police did not release any information about exactly what Lackey is accused of doing, or about the child except that the child "disclosed years of sexual abuse during a forensic interview" at the Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville, the police press release said.

Detectives also gathered evidence in a search of Lackey's home on Friday.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact the police department at 336-475-4260.