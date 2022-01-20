Man accused of sex with child

Jan. 19—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man facing allegations of sexual abuse of a child has been arrested.

Jeffrey Phillip Lackey, 49, of Timber Creek Lane was arrested Tuesday and charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, the Thomasville Police Department reported. Police did not release any other information about what Lackey is accused of doing.

Detectives had been searching for Lackey since Friday, when they got the arrest warrants. He turned himself in Tuesday at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Lackey was released after posting a $50,000 secured bond.