Man accused of sex contact with girl

Sep. 21—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man has been charged with sexual crimes with a child following a lengthy investigation, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Jeff Lee Burleson of Thomasville was charged with three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

In early 2022, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a report of past sexual abuse of a minor female in the Pilot community of eastern Davidson County.

During an interview at the Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center, the girl disclosed things that occurred in 2016, when she was under the age of 16, the sheriff's office said.

Burleson was 36 years old at the time of the reported incidents, according to the arrest warrant.

Burleson was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 19. His bond was set at $80,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 3.