Man accused of sex offense against girl

Jul. 15—A Smithsburg man has been charged with inappropriately touching a girl.

Matthew John Anders, 64, was charged with a third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, according to a news release from the Thurmont Police Department.

In mid-June, police were notified that a girl under age 10 was being examined at Frederick Health Hospital following a sex offense in Thurmont, the release said. The minor told authorities that a man touched her inappropriately.

Anders was released on $10,000 bail. He is due back in court for a hearing on Aug. 11, according to online court records.

There was no defense attorney listed for Anders in online court records.

— Clara Niel