Man accused of sex trafficking 16-year-old in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man forced a 16-year-old into prostitution and was selling her for sex on a known sex trade website.

Brandon Deshun Jones, 35, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Thursday on charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act, domestic assault, and resisting official detention.

Investigators said in late June, they received a call from a woman who claimed her teenage niece was being trafficked for sex and that lewd pictures of her had been posted online.

The teenage girl said Jones took pictures of her, rented hotel rooms, set up dates where money was exchanged, and forced her to perform sexual acts. The young victim said when she told Jones she did not want to prostitute herself, he beat her.

Police said when they replied to an ad Jones placed on the sex website, they got a number for a room at the Airways Inn in the 2300 block of Airways. They said the motel manager told them Jones rented the room, and they found evidence in the room of a commercial sex trafficking operation.

In 2017, Jones was sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on the new charges on Friday.

