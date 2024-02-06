Man accused of sex trafficking is arrested at area hotel, Olympia police say

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes late last week, accused of forcing a woman to prostitute herself across several states, according to Olympia police.

About 9:50 p.m. Feb. 1, officers were dispatched to the Ramada Inn in the 4500 block of Martin Way East after a 34-year-old woman had freed herself from the man and told staff she was afraid and needed help, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

Police arrived and found the woman with injuries to her face. During an argument, the man had hit her, she told police. Meanwhile, the man had driven away in a vehicle, Lower said.

The woman told police she had prostituted herself for the man under the threat of violence. Originally from California, they had moved on to Arizona, Oregon and finally Washington state, Lower said.

The man was taken into custody about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 4400 block of Third Avenue Southeast. Lacey police found the man in his vehicle, Lower said.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking, assault/domestic violence and violation of a no-contact order, according to police.