Man accused of sex trafficking in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Police Department.

Calls to police about an altercation at a Scottsdale home last month led to the arrest of a man authorities say forced a woman to perform sex acts with him and others.

Steven Scott Hurry, 61, was charged on suspicion of multiple felonies, including sex trafficking, pandering, sexual abuse and aggravated assault, according to police. He is also charged with the misdemeanor offenses of assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct, police said.

Hurry, according to charging documents, forced a woman into prostitution when she moved to Tucson with him in May after they met in California. Hurry and the woman moved in November to Scottsdale, according to court documents. They first moved to a Roadway Inn on North Scottsdale Road, and then down the street to a rental property on North 71st Street in December, court documents say.

Hurry coerced the woman into having sex with different men and keeping all of the money, court documents say. He was also physically violent with her, according to court documents.

On Dec. 26, the woman tried to leave, according to court documents. Hurry responded by choking her, according to charging documents. A neighbor called 911 after hearing a man threaten to punch someone, according to court documents.

The woman told police Hurry sexually assaulted her the day before they were called to the home, court documents say. She had tried to escape before, court documents say.

When police found Hurry nearby, he denied attacking the woman and refused to reply to questions about sex trafficking or prostitution, according to court documents.

After Hurry was arrested, police found conversations on his phone between him and the woman arguing about him prostituting her, as well as scheduling information on the paid sexual encounters, according to charging documents.

"A written document laying out the details between master and slave was located in the defendant's computer bag," read Hurry's arrest report.

Hurry filmed the sexual encounters without the woman's consent and without the men knowing, court documents say. Police found these videos on a USB at the home, court documents say.

Jail records as of Tuesday evening did not show Hurry in custody, and court records listed his bond at $50,000.

To report suspected human trafficking in Arizona, call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or the national tip line at 1-888-373-7888.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man in Scottsdale accused of forcing woman into sex acts with others