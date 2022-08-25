Man accused of sexual assault

Aug. 25—A 37-old Odessa man accused of raping one girl and sexually abusing another was arrested Saturday and remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $60,000.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a woman called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after she found a 14-year-old girl crying in the shower and the girl told her Joshua Clark had raped her.

The child was taken to Harmony Home Child Advocacy Center and she told a forensic examiner that a drunken Clark came into her bedroom two hours earlier and raped her, police documents stated. She reported he'd covered her mouth at one point because she was making too much noise.

During the investigation, a 16-year-old girl told detectives Clark had forced her to touch him inappropriately on several occasions between seventh and ninth grade, according to the report.

Clark, who appeared to be intoxicated, declined to speak with police, the report stated.

He was arrested on suspicion of indecency with a child by sexual contact and sexual assault of a child. Each charge is a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years.