Man accused of sexual assault arrested in Macon after more than 18 years on the run

A man who was on the run for more than 18 years after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor was finally arrested in Macon last weekend, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Timothy Harmon, 53, was arrested around 9 a.m. Saturday by U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force officers on the 900 block of Maynard Street in Macon. He was taken to Bibb County jail and awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania. Information on why Harmon was in Macon was not released.

Harmon, a former resident of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, had been accused of assaulting a child and rape of a child less than 13 on different occasions.

The charge of assaulting a minor came in October of 2003 while Harmon was on parole for a prior drug charge. Harmon could not be found and parole and arrest warrants were issued by the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

The charge of raping a minor came in 2009 after Harrisburg police identified another victim. The sexual assault allegedly occurred while Harmon lived in Harrisburg in the early 2000s. A second arrest warrant was issued, but Harmon couldn’t be found.

The Fugitive Task Force followed leads that Harmon was in Pennsylvania, Georgia, California, South Carolina and Florida, but could not find him until his arrest in Macon.