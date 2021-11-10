Man accused of sexual assault at Boulder apartment complex

Nov. 10—A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her Boulder apartment complex over the summer.

Demetrius Anthony Lucero, 19, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault, first-degree trespassing, false imprisonment and unlawful sexual contact.

According to an affidavit, a woman told police she had gone out with her friends to a bar in Boulder on July 15 before they all returned to their apartment complex and went to the pool and hot tub area.

The group of women said there was a group of about 10 other people they did not know in the area, including Lucero. While there, the named victim in the case said Lucero tried to kiss her and grope her without her permission.

Another woman also said Lucero groped her, according to the affidavit.

The named victim told police Lucero wound up in her apartment after following the group there. She said he then forced her into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The woman said she told Lucero numerous times to stop and to at least use protection, but she said he did neither and pinned her hands above her head.

Lucero then left, and the woman told her friends what had happened and she was taken to the hospital for a sex assault examination.

Friends of the woman were able to later identify Lucero through social media accounts, and the named victim in the case told police he was the one who assaulted her after seeing his photo.

In a social media exchange regarding the incident, Lucero wrote that he "didn't do anything wrong" but acknowledged he digitally penetrated the woman.

Lucero was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and is set for a formal filing of charges on Wednesday.

Lucero has no prior criminal history in Colorado, according to online court records.