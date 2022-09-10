Man accused of sexual assault a day after he gets out of jail hit with multiple-count indictment

A defendant suspected of sexually assaulting a woman one day after his release from jail in late August now is headed to court in response to a 13-count indictment.

The formal charges were handed up by a Montgomery County grand jury today.

The true bill says there is probable cause to believe Ryan Grefer, 32, committed the following crimes:

Rape (four counts), kidnapping and abduction (two counts each), and single counts of aggravated burglary, attempt to commit aggravated burglary, criminal damaging, domestic violence and disruption of public services.

Arraignment for Grefer is scheduled for Monday.

We will update this report as information becomes available.



