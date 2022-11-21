Man accused of sexual assault given probation

Nov. 21—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman at his home in July 2021 has been placed on probation for 18 months.

Adrian L. Palmer, 41, 27272 225th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to possession of methamphetamine. Two charges of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and two counts of third-degree sexual assault were dismissed on a prosecutor's motion. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he dropped the sex assault charges because the alleged victim said she didn't want to "put herself through the anguish of a trial."

At Palmer's sentencing last week, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered probation, with a requirement Palmer cannot possess or consume illegal drugs or prescription drugs not prescribed to him, and he must complete all required treatment. If he is revoked, he has two days of jail credit. Palmer also must pay $518 in court costs.

Newell said he requested nine months in jail at the sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she was sexually assaulted by Palmer at his home on July 3, 2021. She had been at a street dance in Cornell and had consumed multiple drinks that evening. She said Palmer took her to his home and sexually assaulted her there. She attempted to stop him, and said that intercourse was not consensual.

Police performed a search warrant of Palmer's home on July 20, 2021, where they located the meth. He was arrested the next day. He admitted to police he had sex with the woman, but claimed it was consensual.

Online court records show Palmer was convicted in 2002 of fourth-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. He was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and was on probation for two years.

Palmer also was convicted of felony-level meth charges in 2013, and he was given a five year prison sentence that was imposed-and-stayed. He also was placed on probation for five years, but that period has now ended.