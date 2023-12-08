Man accused of sexual assault, grabbing 15-year-old boy at West Loop store overnight, cops say

Charges are pending against a man a 15-year-old boy reported grabbed him inside of a convenience store Thursday night iin the West Loop Gate neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to call for help and spoke to a 15-year-old boy who related a man approached him inside a store in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard where the man began to physically grab him. The young teen was able to flee the scene, police said.

The man was taken into custody once police arrived at the scene. Police said charges were pending, and detectives were investigating.