Man accused of sexual assault in Hazle Twp.

Mar. 26—A Drums man was recently charged after a woman said he sexually assaulted her while she slept in 2020, court papers say.

Joseph R. McNelis, 53, was charged with felonies of aggravated assault without consent and aggravated assault while complainant is unconscious by state police at Hazleton. He was also charged with misdemeanors of indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault without consent.

The charges were filed against him March 11 and he was released on $150,000 unsecured bail the following day by Magisterial District Judge James Dixon, Hazle Twp.

According to court papers:

The woman told police she was asleep and woke up to McNelis sexually assaulting her Oct. 5, 2020, inside a home in Hazle Twp. She reported the incident to police Feb. 14. When police attempted to interview McNelis, he referred them to his attorney.

— Amanda Christman

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584