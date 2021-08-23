Man accused of sexual assault sets apartment on fire during arrest, Nebraska cops say

Kaitlyn Alanis
·2 min read

When police went to arrest a man wanted on accusations of sexually assaulting children, the man barricaded himself in an apartment bathroom and sparked a fire, officials said.

Veonta Hopper, 39, was wanted on a Lancaster County Court warrant on two counts of sexual assault of a child in the first degree, according to a media release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force and the Special Victims Unit of the Lincoln Police Department on Monday went to the Lincoln apartment building looking for Hopper, the release states.

Hopper was staying at the apartment, but was not the tenant, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

Police arrived about 9 a.m. Monday and contacted Hopper, who was in a lower-level apartment, the media release states. Hopper then barricaded himself in an apartment bathroom.

For about two hours, police said they tried to negotiate with Hopper, who was still in the bathroom.

“At that point, Mr. Hopper started a fire inside the apartment complex,” Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said at the scene in a video from the Journal-Star.

Law enforcement officers noticed smoke and fire coming from below the bathroom’s door, the release states.

Law enforcement then forced themselves into the bathroom “one, to save his life; two, to get control of the fire; and three, to take him into custody,” Houchin said in the Journal-Star video.

Once law enforcement forced entry into the bathroom, Hopper still resisted arrest as the apartment was filling with smoke, the sheriff’s office said in the release. While resisting, officers took Hopper into custody, put out the fire and helped evacuate the apartment building.

Hopper was first treated at the apartment complex by Lincoln Fire and Rescue before he was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor abrasions.

Members of Lincoln law enforcement were also first treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and other injuries not specified by the sheriff’s office. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Pending Hopper’s hospital release, he’ll be taken to jail on the arrest warrant. He also faces other potential charges as the fire investigation continues.

The fire is being investigated by a Lincoln Fire inspector and the incident is being investigated by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show Hopper was wanted on accusations of raping a child, under 8 years old and known to him, KOLN reported, as well as on accusations of sexually assaulting a child under 16 years old.

Inmate accused of killing his cellmate with a bandana and sock, Texas officials say

Man who tried to eat memory cards full of child porn evidence sentenced to 12 years

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New faces, new ambitions as opera houses reopen

    As opera houses around the country warily resume indoor performances, two of the biggest are ushering in new leadership — along with a heightened commitment to building new audiences. In San Francisco, Korean-born Eun Sun Kim becomes the company’s first female music director and first Asian. Nearly 2,000 miles to the east, Enrique Mazzola is taking up the reins as only the third music director in the history of Chicago’s Lyric Opera.

  • Kansas City police pay more than $1 million to victims injured in 2020 police chase crash

    Kansas City police injured motorists in a 2020 crash that resulted from a police chase the wrong way down a one-way street.

  • Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida

    The lightning-fast changes in Afghanistan are forcing the Biden administration to confront the prospect of a resurgent al-Qaida, the group that attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001, at the same time the U.S. is trying to stanch violent extremism at home and cyberattacks from Russia and China. With the rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces and rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, “I think al-Qaida has an opportunity, and they’re going to take advantage of that opportunity," says Chris Costa, who was senior director for counterterrorism in the Trump administration. Al-Qaida's ranks have been significantly diminished by 20 years of war in Afghanistan, and it's far from clear that the group has the capacity in the near future to carry out catastrophic attacks on America such as the 9/11 strikes, especially given how the U.S. has fortified itself in the past two decades with surveillance and other protective measures.

  • Katie Price: 32-year-old man arrested after star sustains 'facial injury' in assault at home

    The 43-year-old model was taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

  • Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

    The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy said on Monday that some members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker face a “substantial risk” of liability and could be on the hook for "huge amounts of money" over claims the company fueled the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, made the remark during closing arguments in a trial over Purdue’s proposed reorganization plan. Under the deal, which Purdue says is worth more than $10 billion, the Sacklers would contribute approximately $4.5 billion and would receive legal protections against future opioid-related litigation.

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * French health authorities said the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 and those treated in intensive care units stood at the highest levels in more than two months. * Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. * Vietnam deployed soldiers to help enforce a strict lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, its biggest urban area and current epicentre of its worst outbreak to date.

  • Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced to 155 days in jail for burning BLM flag

    Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was sentenced to over five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a pro-Trump demonstration last December, NBC News reports.Why it matters: Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 after the Proud Boys and other far-right groups marched through Washington D.C. on Dec. 12. Federal prosecutors say Tarrio bragged about burning the banner, which was taken from a historic Black church.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • Updated: 17-year-old Lexington homicide victim identified by coroner

    The victim of Lexington’s third shooting on Sunday was 17 years old, according to police.

  • Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in Instagram-based hoax that made him over $600,000

    A Texas man pleaded guilty on Monday to wire fraud in a social media scheme to fool people into making foreign exchange investments that made him over half a million dollars, according to the Justice Department.

  • What a changing population means for American politics

    Census data shows the country is becoming more diverse, but experts say demographics don't always equal political destiny.

  • Rising prices, shuttered banks add to misery for Kabul

    A week after the Taliban's lightning seizure of Kabul, growing numbers of people in the Afghan capital are facing a daily struggle to get by with their jobs gone, banks still shuttered and food prices soaring. The thousands crowded outside the airport entry points and fighting for seats on flights out of Kabul have provided the starkest image of the turmoil in the city since the Western-backed government collapsed.

  • Pedestrian injured and power cut to some during chase in south Charlotte, CMPD says

    An alert on a vehicle wanted in connection with a previous crime started the chain of events, police say.

  • 32-year-old slips off dock and drowns in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri police say

    The Warrensburg, Missouri, man drowned in Lake of the Ozarks after slipping on a dock, officials said.

  • Wayne Ellington discusses how the Lakers’ frontcourt defense will help the guards

    Newly signed Wayne Ellington is confident in the Los Angeles Lakers' frontcourt defense.

  • Would-be thieves run over tire shop manager who confronted them, North Carolina cops say

    Police are still looking for the man and woman, who were reportedly driving a black Toyota Highlander.

  • Kansas coroner had a history of getting it wrong. And yet kept right on testifying

    Erik Mitchell’s theory about how the baby died makes no sense. Even the country’s top pediatric neurologists don’t know what he’s talking about. | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • Idaho teen plummets 30 feet from waterfall, Utah sheriff says. ‘Lucky to be alive’

    The four “ill-equipped” teens were rescued by a helicopter late Sunday night, officials said. The person who fell had minor injuries.

  • Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

    U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island. The controversial 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. Vanity Fair reports that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people.

  • He bought porn with $1.3 million in startup funds, feds say. Now he’s going to prison

    “I deeply regret what I did,” the 48-year-old said in court filings.

  • Maid accused of mixing menstrual blood and urine into employer’s food claims trial

    A domestic helper accused of mixing her menstrual blood and urine into her former employer’s food claimed trial on Monday (23 August), with her male employer testifying that he had received messages from her ex-boyfriend allegedly alerting him to the incidents.