Man accused of sexual battery against Hall County Walmart employee, police say

A man is behind bars after officials say he committed sexual battery against a Walmart employee.

Oakwood police told Channel 2 Action News that on Sunday at 7:22 a.m., officers received reports of a sexual assault.

According to the investigation, the assault took place on Jan. 14 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The victim, who was a Walmart employee, told police that she saw a man, identified as Hershel Wayne Holcomb, wandering around the store and went up to him to see if he needed help. He told her that he didn’t need her assistance and began following her around the store while she was working.

While following her around, the victim told police Holcomb made several sexual innuendos and hugged her without permission. She added that after he hugged her, he stepped back and breathed heavily, making her extremely uncomfortable.

The victim added that Holcomb hugged her a second time, intentionally gyrating his crotch against her leg while making additional sexual innuendos.

Holcomb was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Walmart sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News regarding the incident:

“The safety of our associates is a top priority, and we expect everyone inside our stores to conduct themselves in a respectful manner. We’re working closely with police on this matter and refer additional questions to them.”

