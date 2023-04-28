Man accused of sexual crimes, assault arrested in Blairsville after 2-month investigation

A man accused of rape and multiple different assault charges was arrested.

Blairsville Borough Police say Zechariah Lemke, 27, from Oil City, was arrested on Sunday.

A woman told officers she had met a man in Blairsville after talking to him over social media. Police investigated the information for two months and issued an arrest warrant for Lemke on April 21.

Lemke was arrested after a state trooper stopped him on the Pennsylvania Turnpike for a traffic stop.

He has been released on a $50,000 bond and was arraigned in Blairsville.

