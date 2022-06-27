Man accused of sexual exploitation

Jun. 27—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man faces charges that relate to video or pictures of sexual activity involving a minor.

On May 29, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office received a report of sexual offense allegations against Adam David Duncan, 38, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Following the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division sought charges for two counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

On Friday, Duncan was arrested on Crestview Drive in Thomasville and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. Bond was set at $200,000 secured.

The sheriff's office did not release any information about what Duncan specifically is accused of doing, but the sexual exploitation charge can apply when an adult either gets a minor to engage in sexual activity for video or pictures; allows a minor to do that; transports a minor someplace to do that; or participates in the production of the visual materials.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.