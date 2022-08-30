Man accused of sexual relationship with Dayton teen

Aug. 30—A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Jonathon Mariscal Zaragoza. He is scheduled to appear Sept. 13 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The sexual relationship was alleged to have happened between January and April of this year, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The girl's family members reported the matter to the Dayton Police Department, which investigated the case, the prosecutor's office said.