Man accused of sexual relationship with teen faces child rape charge

Jan. 4—A Santa Fe man is charged with second-degree child rape and other counts after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Santa Fe police arrested Javier Sena, 23, early Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Hopewell Street, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Along with the count of raping a child over 13, Sena was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resisting an officer, the complaint says.

Police wrote in the complaint the girl told investigators she was in a relationship with Sena and lived with him.

She was intoxicated, according to the complaint, and told police she had been drinking with Sena before he ordered her out of his car and threatened her with a gun.

An officer who pulled Sena over on Hopewell Street struggled to detain him, the complaint states, adding the officer threw Sena to the ground, causing a gash on his face.