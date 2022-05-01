Man accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl at her school, Utah cops say

An 18-year-old man faces charges that he enticed two teen girls online, twice meeting one at her school to sexually abuse her, Utah authorities reported.

Samuel Shermen Cryder faces numerous charges, including several felonies, following his arrest Thursday, April 26, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A 14-year-old girl told investigators that she met Cryder on social media before he twice came to her junior high school to restrain and sexually abuse her, KSTU reported.

“He wouldn’t let me leave,” she told investigators, according to the station. “I felt I couldn’t be saved.”

Detectives are working to identify a second teen girl whom Cryder is also accused of victimizing, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators found “multiple explicit photos” on Cryder’s phone, KUTV reported.

Sheriff’s officials ask that anyone with information call 801-451-4150 and reference case number D22-4210.

