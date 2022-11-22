Man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old boy a Wilson School District employee

Nov. 21—A Sinking Spring man charged last week with sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy is an employee of the Wilson School District.

Ryan G. Blew, 25, is accused of sending sexually explicit photos to the child and one instance of sexual abuse.

The school district in a message posted to its website Wednesday does not mention Blew by name, but it links to a press release from the Berks County district attorney's office about Blew's arrest.

The message does not specify the employee's position with the district. Blew's name does not appear on the district's online staff directory.

Messages left with officials from the district attorney's office seeking information about Blew's employment were not immediately returned Monday.

The message from the school district states that administrators cannot comment on an active police investigation or personnel matters, but does indicate the charges against the employee are not related to his work in the district.

"Based on the information provided by the District Attorney's Office, we can say that these charges are unrelated to employment with the Wilson School District," the statement said.

The statement went on to say that the employee has been placed on administrative leave.

"Our procedures are to immediately place an employee on administrative leave upon being notified of an active police investigation," it read. "In this case, the district was notified on Aug. 30 and followed all required procedures."

The statement said the employee has not entered any school buildings in the district since being placed on administrative leave.

The district also confirmed in the statement that the employee had active PA Child Abuse, Pennsylvania Criminal History and FBI Criminal History clearances.

Blew was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before District Judge Ann L. Young on charges of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, sexual abuse of children, corruption of a minor and indecent assault. He was released on $50,000 bail.

According to investigators:

The investigation began in August when detectives received a Childline referral from the state Department of Human Services reporting that Blew sent sexually explicit pictures of himself to the boy and had tried to touch him inappropriately.

The next day, county detectives interviewed the boy.

The victim told detectives that he was about 10 years old when he met Blew and they began communicating through the social media app Snapchat. He said that between 2021 and 2022 Blew touched him inappropriately once and sent explicit pictures of himself.

Detectives interviewed Blew who admitted he may have sent the pictures to the teen once or twice but denied touching the teen inappropriately.

That same day a search warrant was issued for Blew's cellphone, and an examination confirmed communication between Blew and the victim. It also led to the discovery of a video depicting an unknown boy engaged in a sexual act.

Charges were filed Nov. 15. Blew surrendered to detectives the next day.