Man accused of sexually abusing 2 Bunnell residents starting when they were 10

A 40-year-old man has been accused of sexually abusing a woman and a teenager from Bunnell when they were between the ages of 10 and 16, according to a press release and charging affidavits.

Carlos Luis Cruise, whose last known address was in Daytona Beach, was arrested on Tuesday by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Cruise was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation (victim under 12/offender over 18), lewd and lascivious exhibition (victim under 16/offender over 18), and lewd and lascivious molestation (victim 12-16/offender over 18).

Cruise was being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit began investigating in January 2021 after a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman disclosed multiple incidents of sex offenses occurring between the ages of 10 and 16, according to the press release and charging affidavit.

The 12-month investigation was a collaborative effort between the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Daytona Beach Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is a sick and twisted individual who preyed on young children and took their innocence away,” according to a statement from Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly in the press release.

Goose, a therapy dog, sits next to Flagler County Sheriff's Office Detective Fiona Ebrill during a interview about Goose's role at FCSO, Wednesday May 26, 2021, in the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center.

Staly thanked the work of Flagler County Sheriff's Office Detective Adam Gossett and the various law enforcement agencies involved in the case and also gave a nod to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office therapy dog.

“I also want to make sure our therapy dog, Goose, is recognized for his efforts," according to the statement from Staly. "His presence helped give our brave victims the courage to come forward with these ongoing and horrible crimes. I pray the victims receive the help they need to recover from this abuse and this guy stays behind bars where he belongs.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach man charged in sexual abuse of 2 minors