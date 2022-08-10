Man accused of sexually abusing 76-year-old patient with disabilities in Eaton

Aug. 10—EATON — A 24-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a 76-year-old woman in his care earlier this year who has physical and intellectual disabilities.

A Preble County grand jury indicted Brandon Velez, of Eaton, on two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of patient abuse, according to court records.

The charges stem from an incident in early March on Eaton Avenue. Eaton police responded after a worker for Empowering People Inc., which operates intermediate care facilities and provides home-based care services to people with disabilities, reportedly found an opened contraceptive wrapper on a dresser while checking on the patient.

The patient is a 76-year-old woman who is blind, nonverbal and has intellectual disabilities, according to a police report.

The worker reportedly started the shift the previous night and relieved Velez, who had worked alone at the residence for an hour, the report said.

Investigators collected the contraceptive wrapper, as well as the patients' clothes and diaper and items from a trash can. The patient was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination, according to the report.

When investigators spoke to Velez about the contraceptive wrapper, he said it was his and that he forgot to throw it away after it fell out of his pocket, according to the police report.

Testing on the evidence collected at the scene determined DNA from Velez and the patient was on at least one item, according to police records.

Velez was arrested Sunday by the Preble County Sheriff's Office. He pleaded not guilty to charges, according to court records.

A call to Empowering People Inc. had not been returned Wednesday, and Velez's employment status is unknown.